UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.50 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $24,326.53 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $9.60 or 0.00018326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.58692168 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,278.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

