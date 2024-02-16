Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.0 million-$188.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.6 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.810 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get Upwork alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upwork

Upwork Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,792. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $120,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.