Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of URC opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$461.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.74. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.77.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of C$15.32 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Royalty

About Uranium Royalty

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Hirsekorn sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$102,425.00. Corporate insiders own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.