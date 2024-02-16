Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

