Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $795,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.02. The company had a trading volume of 308,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

