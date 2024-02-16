Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
BND traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $71.96. 1,653,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,300. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.