Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BND traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $71.96. 1,653,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,300. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,850,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 136,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

