Velas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $52.28 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00078412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,558,031,494 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.