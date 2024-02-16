Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

VTR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 1,157,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,329. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

