VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $197.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.25. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.90.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,549. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VeriSign by 7.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in VeriSign by 24.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 59.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

