Vertcoin Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $11,028.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,914.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00526124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00050992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00237686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00150434 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,741,935 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.