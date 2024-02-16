Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

