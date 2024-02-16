Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 149,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,854. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 1,816,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

