Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:VABK opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.43. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virginia National Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

In related news, Director Gregory L. Wells acquired 910 shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $26,990.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $418,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VABK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 209,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,762 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.