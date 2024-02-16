Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Up 18.7% in January

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 108,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $478.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

