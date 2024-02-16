Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.63. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

