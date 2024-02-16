Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VNT opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Vontier has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after buying an additional 264,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

