W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.6 %

WPC opened at $57.28 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

