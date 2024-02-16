W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.30.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

