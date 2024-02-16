Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $169.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are going to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,988,767 shares of company stock valued at $938,835,264 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 678,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 235,031 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

