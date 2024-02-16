Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Issues Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 316,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after buying an additional 68,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

