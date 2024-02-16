Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Elie Melhem Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $201.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.93 and its 200-day moving average is $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.25 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

