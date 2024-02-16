WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,312 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.39. 52,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,877. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.15.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
