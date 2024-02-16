WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

