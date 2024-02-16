WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 816,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

