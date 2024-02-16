WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 55,003 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,593,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.48. 1,172,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $549.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $123.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

