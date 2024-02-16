WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.