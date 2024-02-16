WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.39. 52,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,877. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

