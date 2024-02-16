WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

KO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993,925. The firm has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.