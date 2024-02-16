WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %
KO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993,925. The firm has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
