Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.59. 265,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,746. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.