Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

PFEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 513,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

