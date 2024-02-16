Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the period.

Shares of PFEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 513,074 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

