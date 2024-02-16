Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 639,173 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,416,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 237,790 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAIL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,907 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.