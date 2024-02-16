Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,582,000 after buying an additional 746,228 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $20,845,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $19,929,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 630,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

