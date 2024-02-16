Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $259,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,038,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,693,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 238.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 151,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,457,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,253.69. 536,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,589. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.57. The stock has a market cap of $586.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,295.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

