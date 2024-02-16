Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.