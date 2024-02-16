Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $423.20. 157,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.