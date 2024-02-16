Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $154.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.