Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 936 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JULW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,560,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,776 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 130,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter worth $3,819,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 194.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 75,986 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

JULW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,942. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $32.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

