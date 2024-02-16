Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,888,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,773,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

