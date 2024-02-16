Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000.

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,249. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

