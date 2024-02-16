Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,877,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235,351 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,268,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 124,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.16.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

