Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 257 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,269,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,760,000 after acquiring an additional 520,841 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $2,156,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,071,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.91. 1,035,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $128.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

