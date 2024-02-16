Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 582 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 147,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,081. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

