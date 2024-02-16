Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 917 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,856,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

