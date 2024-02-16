Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

