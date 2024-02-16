Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.47 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $822.90 million, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

