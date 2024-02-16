Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.72.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.93. Apple has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,966,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,748,085,000 after buying an additional 17,969,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

