Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.79.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 195.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. Welltower has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

