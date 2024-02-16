Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Welltower alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 5.12% 1.53% 0.85% CV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Welltower has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Welltower and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 4 9 1 2.79 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $92.79, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than CV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $6.64 billion 7.82 $141.21 million $0.64 146.53 CV $17.63 million N/A -$11.76 million N/A N/A

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Summary

Welltower beats CV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.