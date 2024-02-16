Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,779. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 678.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

